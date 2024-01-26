ADNOC’s executive leadership, chaired by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), convened in Al Dhannah City to discuss key priorities and strategic projects as the company grows its diversified portfolio to ensure a secure, reliable and responsible supply of energy to support a just, orderly and equitable global energy transition.

Dr. Al Jaber highlighted how 2024 will be an important year for ADNOC to deliver on its mandate to transform, decarbonise and future-proof its business, in line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership and the ADNOC Board. He stated that the increased investment for landmark decarbonisation projects, technology and lower-carbon solutions to $23 billion (AED84.4 billion) has bolstered ADNOC’s position as a global energy transition leader, and will support the Company as it delivers on its industry-leading Net Zero by 2045 ambition.

Speaking following the two-day offsite meeting, Dr. Al Jaber said, “2024 is an important year for ADNOC as we further transform, decarbonise and future-proof our business. We have been entrusted to prioritise transformational growth, accelerate decarbonisation, and drive further growth in renewables, with a particular focus on our investment in Masdar, the UAE’s renewable energy champion, and invest in lower-carbon solutions and further diversify our energy portfolio. At the same time, we will continue to be a catalyst for domestic growth, while driving in-country value and prioritising UAE talent development.”

To deliver on this transformational mandate, Dr. Al Jaber also stressed that the Company would continue to ensure an inspiring culture and working environment while upskilling UAE Youth and deploying cutting-edge technology. This includes the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive performance and efficiency and unlock value across its operations.

During the gathering, Dr. Al Jaber launched and hosted a dedicated “Youth Changemakers Majlis” where he highlighted the importance of ADNOC Youth in driving decarbonisation and delivering on the energy transition. He emphasised that, as future leaders, ADNOC Youth will play a pivotal role in future-proofing the company as ADNOC continues to prioritise and invest in world-class technology and innovation to ensure a just and equitable energy transition.

Dr. Al Jaber and the Executive Leadership team also met with staff and undertook a tour of ADNOC’s world-scale downstream and petrochemicals hub in Al Ruwais Industrial City, during which they were updated on strategic growth projects.