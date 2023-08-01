ABU DHABI - Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, affirmed that ADNOC's plan to accelerate decarbonisation to achieve net zero targets by 2045 demonstrates the company's commitment to addressing the urgent need in decarbonising the energy system to tackle the climate crisis.

As a responsible global energy company, ADNOC has taken significant steps to make today's energy cleaner while investing in clean energies and new technologies of the future, Minister Al Mazrouei said.

He added, "While charting our net-zero pathway, we focus on creating a balanced mix of traditional and clean energy sources. We are proud to be at the global forefront of adopting and investing heavily in technologies to reduce energy-related emissions and increase energy efficiency.

"As we gear up to host the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), we are committed to raising the bar and setting a benchmark for progressive climate action. Recognising the considerable environmental and socio-economic repercussions of climate change, the UAE is scaling up its climate response, adopting integrated strategies that drive the decarbonisation agenda, such as the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050."