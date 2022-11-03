Saudi Arabia - Acwa Power Company, a leading Saudi developer, investor and operator of power generation, desalinated water and green hydrogen plants worldwide, has announced the financial close for the Shuaibah 3 IWP Project with total investment cost of $821 million.

The project is a joint venture between Acwa Power (which has 68% equity stake) and Water and Electricity Holding Company (Badeel).

The project involves the development, financing, design, engineering, procurement, manufacture, factory testing, transportation, construction, erection, installation, completion, testing, commissioning, insurance, ownership, operation and maintenance of desalination for the Shuaibah 3 IWP Project and the JV will complete the development, financing, design, engineering, construction, procurement, testing and commissioning, operation and maintenance of the Project, under a 25-year offtake contract with Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), said the statement from Acwa Power.

On completion, Shuaibah 3 IWP, located 110 km south of Jeddah, will become the world’s largest reverse osmosis desalination facility, it added.

Financial close for the $632 million senior debt facilities haas been arranged on a non-recourse project finance basis from a consortium of financiers comprising Standard Chartered Bank, MUFG, ADIB, SNB, BOC, SAIB, ICBC, KDB and Warba Bank.

In addition, the JV has secured Equity Bridge Loan facilities of $189 million from SABB and Riyad bank.

Acwa Power said it has achieved the Shuaibah 3 IWPP financial close for the refinancing of the existing senior facility denominated in US dollar and Saudi Riyal, the proceed of which would be utilized by Shuaibah Water and Electricity Company (SWEC) for varied financial commitments including the prepayment of its existing senior debt facility, financing expenses and for tax purposes.

Acwa Power holds 30% effective equity stake in SWEC.

SWEC has successfully replaced both dollar and riyal tranches of existing outstanding senior debt ($ 415 million) and (SR285 million) respectively with $420 million and SR285 million facilities respectively, repayable semi annually with final installment to be paid in January 2026.

Financial close for the $497 million senior debt facility arranged on a non-recourse project finance basis was from a consortium of financiers comprising Societe Generale, Al Rajhi Bank, Riyad Bank, Saudi Fransi Bank and ADCB.

