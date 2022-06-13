UAE - Emirates Water and Electricity Company (Ewec), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing and supply of water and electricity across the UAE, has announced that production of desalinated water using low carbon-intensive reverse osmosis (RO) technology from Taweelah plant has reached 50% capacity.

Taweelah RO is just one of several low carbon-intensive water production facilities that Ewec is developing.

In December 2021, the Emirati company had issued a request for qualifications for the development of the Shuweihat S4 RO plant, and in November 2021 it had invited request for proposals for the Mirfa 2 RO plant, said a statement from Ewec.

Taweelah RO is the fourth operational desalination plant with RO capacity, adding to Fujairah F1 Power and Water Plant, Fujairah F2 Combined Cycle Power Plant, and Mirfa M1.

Taken together, all four plants are currently producing 227 million gallons of water per day through RO, which will rise to 327 million gallons once Taweelah RO reaches full operating capacity, it stated.

At that point, water produced using low carbon-intensive RO technology will make up almost one third of total water production in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, it added.

Taweelah RO, connected to the Abu Dhabi network in December 2021, now provides 100 million gallons per day of desalinated water, and will eventually reach 200 million gallons, thus making it the world’s largest RO facility, sadi a top official.

"Water production from low carbon-intensive technologies is a key strategic pillar for the long-term decarbonisation of the energy sector," remarked CEO Othman Al Ali.

"Ewec began planning for the world’s largest RO desalination plant in 2018 and reaching the important milestone of 50% production capacity at Taweelah RO is a proud moment not only for Ewec but for Abu Dhabi and the UAE," he stated.

"Low carbon-intensive water desalination will ensure we continue to meet the water demands of Abu Dhabi and beyond, whilst at the same time significantly reduce CO2 emissions," he added.

Al Ali said as Ewec leads the decoupling of water and power production, it continues to invest heavily in the development of RO projects and by 2030 expect over 90% of its water production to be via RO, resulting in the total carbon emissions associated with water production falling from 14.6 million tonnes in 2020 to 2.1 million tonnes by 2030.

"We look forward to Taweelah RO reaching full production capacity soon, and for our other reverse osmosis projects to begin water production over the coming years," he added.

