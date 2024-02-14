Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, known as Masdar, is looking to own a stake in the US-based assets owned by Spanish renewable energy giant Iberdola, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The UAE company is interested in Iberdola’s onshore clean-energy operations in the US, the news agency said, adding that deliberations are still at an early stage.

Masdar declined to comment on the matter, but Iberdola said the UAE company has not made an offer yet.

“Masdar is an important strategic partner for Iberdola, but we have not had any official approach from them regarding the potential to acquire any stake in our renewables projects in the US,” the Spanish firm said in a statement to Bloomberg.

Last year, the power company said it was planning to divest a minority stake in its renewable business in the US to fund new investments.

Iberdola owns Avangrid Renewables in Portland, Oregon, which has more than 8.4 gigawatts of owned and controlled wind and solar generation in over 20 states, according to its website.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) Seban.scaria@lseg.com