

Sour hydrocarbons have a role to play in the energy transition, according to 92% of business and technical leaders surveyed at The Middle East Sulphur Conference (MEScon) 2023.

Hosted by Adnoc and organised by global commodities business intelligence company CRU, and sour hydrocarbon and sulphur specialist consulting firm UniverSUL Consulting (UniverSUL), the conference debated the most pressing opportunities and challenges that lay ahead for the sulphur industry.

The overwhelming sentiment that sour hydrocarbons will play an important role in the energy transition signals a departure from the perception of sulphur being a low-value by-product of hydrocarbon processing.

Sulphur's role

When questioned as to the greatest opportunities for sour hydrocarbons in the energy transition, perhaps unsurprisingly, given sulphur’s role in the agriculture industry, 49% cited its supply to the fertiliser industry to support population growth and stabilisation of world food supply.

Interestingly, nearly one quarter (23%) said H2S could serve as a raw material for the production of hydrogen, which may eventually become an important means of replacing fossil fuels in hard-to-abate industries.

Angie Slavens, Managing Director at UniverSUL commented: “This finding reflects a clear perception from the event and a reality understood by the industry. That is, that sulphur will continue to be a vital part of our future, with its demand throughout a huge range of industries, from fertilisers to general industry to EV batteries – all key to ensuring a just energy transition. Hosting the event in the Middle East is essential, given the increasingly significant role the region will continue to play in sulphur supply.”

Storage

Survey respondents pointed to an increasing reliance on sulphur, with 70% believing that a prolonged sulphur shortage would be more detrimental for the world than a prolonged oversupply. Interestingly though, 84% could not envision a future where global sulphur supply is not dominated by recovery from oil and gas, given currently it accounts for more than 95% of sulphur supply.

“This insight exemplifies a careful balancing act that will unfold in the industry for years to come,” said Peter Harrisson, Principal Analyst for Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid at CRU. He added: “The demand for sulphur shows no sign of letting up. In fact, it is increasing. Though at the same time, so too are global efforts to uptick focus on renewable energy sources, which in turn hampers sulphur production. To ensure these sustainability efforts stay on course, investment is required in efficiencies and processes to lower carbon intensity of current oil and gas production, while exploring novel process schemes and technologies that will diversify how sulphur comes to market."

Multiple topics

MEScon 2023 explored multiple topics, hosting panel discussions, poster sessions/spotlights, workshops and technical showcases on key themes including:

*Envisioning new value for H2S in the energy transition

*Moving towards net zero in sulphur recovery

*Operation considerations and design innovations for asset longevity and performance

*Meeting SO2 emissions targets sustainably

The event took place at the Conrad, Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi, and welcomed more than 650 attendees from 89 companies and 23 countries. The annual conference will take place once again in May 2024

