The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and USAID-Jordan on Saturday launched a USAID-funded project to support the Kingdom's energy sector with a value of $40 million over five years.

The project seeks to achieve the financial sustainability of Jordan's electricity sector, strengthen the sector's regulatory frameworks and improve its services regarding oil and gas markets, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh stressed the project's importance to support the Kingdom's energy sector to contribute to sustainable development efforts and enhance the sector's efficiency.

Kharabsheh reviewed the Kingdom's energy challenges and the ministry's plans to deal with them, especially raising energy efficiency, improving the sector's services, boosting its financial sustainability and enhancing its contribution to renewable energy in electricity generation.

The minister also commended USAID's support to Jordan, especially in the energy sector.

USAID Mission Director Sherry F. Carlin, in the presence of several officials representing both sides, stressed the agency's commitment to supporting Jordan's energy sector within the framework of US assistance to support Jordan's development efforts.

