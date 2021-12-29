Oman - Energy Development Oman has appointed Mazin Rashid Lamki as CEO, as of first quarter of 2022, the company said in a tweet.

Rashid has over 22 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, across various commercial and operational functions, over the past 22 years.

He is also a certified professional in mergers and acquisitions, and holds a leadership certificate granted to him by the London Business School.