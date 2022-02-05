PHOTO
Dubai flag carrier Emirates will make a full return of passenger services to and from Casablanca starting from February 8.
The return of Casablanca in Morocco marks a full restoration of Emirates pre-pandemic African network including 21 cities spread across the continent.
Customers flying to and from Casablanca can safely travel on Emirates to Dubai, and enjoy an array of onward connections to Europe, the Middle East and GCC, the Americas and West Asia.
