ArabFinance: The Egyptian International Pharmaceutical Industries Company (EIPICO) (PHAR) announced that it has already begun the production of Covapravir, a drug used for the treatment of Covid-19, according to a statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The company will produce enough of the drug over the few coming weeks to meet the local demand.

The drug has successfully undergone the required tests at EIPICOs labs as well as the labs affiliated to the Ministry of Health and the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA).

In January, EIPICO announced that it obtained the approval of the EDA to produce Covapravir.

EIPICO is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that operates in the pharmaceutical industry. It is a manufacturer and exporter of pharmaceuticals and holds license agreements with a group of international.