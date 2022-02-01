Cairo – Egypt: Delivery service and logistics startup Yalla Fel Sekka (YFS) has raised $7 million in its latest funding round.

DisruptAD, UAE-based ADQ’s venture platform, has led the Series A round for the Egyptian startup, according to a press release on Tuesday.

YFS offers reliable and affordable instant delivery services for enterprises in Egypt’s urban communities, using its digital platform and diverse fleet that comprises 1,000 drivers of motorcycles and vans.

Co-founded by Khashayar Mahdavi and Yasmine Abdel Karim, the startup focuses on delivery in the sectors of groceries, food, e-commerce consolidators, retailers, and pharmaceutical products in Egypt.

