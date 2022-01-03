Egypt has begun implementing the first 10 stations of the bus rapid transit (BRT) system, for which the architectural and construction drawings have been completed, according to Minister of Transportation Kamel El-Wazir.

The stations are in Suez, 10th of Ramadan, Marg, Mostorod, Bahteem, and the intersection of the ring road with Cairo-Alexandria agriculture road.

During an inspection visit on Monday, El-Wazir pointed out that a number of global alliances are interested in cooperating with the ministry in managing and operating the BRT buses, noting that the optimal advertising and investment exploitation will be implemented for all BRT stations.

The minister also directed hastening the completion of the Carrefour tunnel in Maadi, which is being developed and expanded to become an entrance from the support road instead of the main road to solve traffic jams in the Carrefour area and facilitate the movement of citizens.

It is worth noting that the ministry fully completed development works at the intersection of the road from Marioutia to the highway at a rate of 100%.

Moreover, the minister called for expediency in paving entire length of the road and opening it for traffic, as well as following up on the final stages of the expansion of the upper Al-Munib Bridge on the Nile, which will add an extra kilometre to its length and widen it to eight lanes in each direction instead of four.

El-Wazir also followed up on the construction of a new axis on both sides of the Marioutia Canal to link the ring road around Greater Cairo and the regional ring road.

Operational work for this axis is underway, including six tunnels and a bridge that have been completed in this distance.

