ArabFinance: The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) is currently mulling over the offering of two or three affiliated companies on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), including Canal Robes and Canal Harbor, Chairman of SCA Osama Rabie told CNBC Arabia.

The authority is considering to float a 20% stake in each company, Rabie added.

Regarding the SCA’s investment fund, he expected its capital to reach EGP 100 billion over the coming five years, as compared to EGP 1 billion in seed capital.

The Egyptian Parliament is set to approve the establishment of this fund in March, the authority’s chairman pointed out.

Moreover, he noted that the SCA targets deepening the canal to 72 feet within a period ranging between a year and a half and two years after developing the south area of the canal which is set for completion in June 2023.

The authority is also considering providing incentives of 10% to 15% to eco-friendly ships that cross the Suez Canal, Rabie said.