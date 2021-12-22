Cairo – Egypt's portfolio in the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has surpassed $1 billion, according to the bank's Vice President, Konstantin Limitovskiy.

The AIIB’s cooperation projects with Cairo exist in various sectors, including energy, rural development, water sanitation, and overcoming the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Limitovskiy remarked that the bank is collaborating with multi-development banks to endorse transportation projects in Alexandria.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2021 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).