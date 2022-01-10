Egypt’s plastic products exports have increased by 43 percent during the 11 months from January to the end of November 2021, according to the minister of trade and industry.

Nevin Gamea reported that exports have reached $2 billion during that period, up from $1.44 billion during the same period last year.

The Egyptian government has supported the plastic industry, which is reflected in the allocation of the Marghem 1 and Marghem 2 complexes in Alexandria to the industry, providing it with a total of 442 industrial units, she added.

Gamea noted that the government’s efforts in supporting the production and export sectors during the pandemic has prevented factory closures and exports annually are around the $100 billion mark.

The minister’s statements were made on the sidelines of Plastex 2022, an expo held in Egypt which focuses on the plastic and petrochemical industries.