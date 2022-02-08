PHOTO
Cairo - Mubasher: Egypt's petrochemical and fertilizer exports jumped by 45% year-on-year (YoY) to around $6.7 billion in 2021, the Egyptian ?Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El-Molla, said on Tuesday.
This announcement was made during the general assembly meeting to approve the Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company's planning budget for fiscal year 2022/2023.
El-Molla said that Egypt is currently implementing a number of value-added projects, including the petrochemical complex in the Suez Canal Economic Zone and Al Alamein Petrochemicals Complex, to supports the petrochemical industry.
Source: Mubasher
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.