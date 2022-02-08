PHOTO
ArabFinance: Egypt’s net international reserves have recorded $40.98 billion at the end of January 2022, according to data by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).
This marks a monthly growth of $46 million in January, as the net foreign reserves hit $40.934 billion at the end of December 2021.
It is worth noting that Egypt’s net international reserves rose at the end of December 2021 by $25 million from $40.909 billion in November 2021.
The international reserves have been increasing gradually since June 2020 after it fell to about $36 billion at the end of May 2020 from $45.5 billion before the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an as is and as available basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.