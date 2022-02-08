ArabFinance: Egypt’s net international reserves have recorded $40.98 billion at the end of January 2022, according to data by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

This marks a monthly growth of $46 million in January, as the net foreign reserves hit $40.934 billion at the end of December 2021.

It is worth noting that Egypt’s net international reserves rose at the end of December 2021 by $25 million from $40.909 billion in November 2021.

The international reserves have been increasing gradually since June 2020 after it fell to about $36 billion at the end of May 2020 from $45.5 billion before the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic.