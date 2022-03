CAIRO- Egypt's M2 money supply rose by 18.3% year-on-year in December, data from the central bank showed on Monday.

Money supply stood at 5.8 trillion Egyptian pounds ($371.65 billion), up from 4.9 trillion pounds a year prior.

($1 = 15.6600 Egyptian pounds)

