ArabFinance: Governorate investments surged 410% over the past five years, Ahmed Kamali, Deputy Minister of Planning and Economic Development, revealed.

The announcement took place on the sidelines of a workshop held by the ministry to discuss the principles of preparing a proposal for the next fiscal year 2022/2023, carrying the titled Curricula and Tools Developed for Local Planning.

He added that the workshop includes a review of the investment plan and the services provided by the ministry to facilitate the process of following up on projects.

Kamali pointed out that there will be follow-up screens and the accreditation will become linked to follow-up.

He also touched on the localization of the sustainable development goals, explaining that the idea of?? localizing them began about three years ago. It started in four governorates, to be generalized at the governorate level due to the importance of localization.

He further noted that sustainable development localization reports have been across 27 governorates in cooperation with the United Nations Population Fund.

Kamali said that the governorates competitiveness index will be launched next year. It is a special indicator for each governorate to calculate competitiveness. It will create positive competition among all governorates, and will make the situation of each governorate clear in terms of competition.