ArabFinance: Egypt's exports of gold and jewelry plunged to $887 million during the January-October period of 2021, data issued by the Export Council for Building Materials, Refractories and Metal Industries showed.

During the first 10 months of 2020, the countrys total exports of gold and jewelry recorded $2.71 billion.

Egypt exported gold to 37 countries, including 15 new ones. The list included China, Yemen, Malaysia, Malawi, Ethiopia, Iraq, Chile, Cyprus, Zambia, Tunis, Hungary, Niger, and Algeria.

Four countries took 66.8% of Egypt's gold and jewelry exports, with Canada on the top of the list with $486 million worth exports.

