ArabFinance: Egyptian exports to Russia stood at $489 million in 2021, Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea said in an official statement.

This marks a 17.3% year-on-year (YoY) growth as compared to $416 million in 2020, Gamea highlighted.

These comments came on the sidelines of the minister’s meeting with the Russian Ambassador to Cairo Georgy Borisenko to discuss the latest updates regarding the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare’s decision to suspend exports of Egyptian orange.

The minister noted that Egypt is the top global exporter of orange, with up to 2 million tons of orange exports annually.

It is worth noting that Egypt exports orange to the European Union (EU) markets, China, and Japan, in addition to other markets.