Cairo - Mubasher: Egypt has recorded exports of around $45.2 billion in 2021, marking the highest level in the country's history, the Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, announced on Wednesday.

The non-oil exports have accounted for 71.5% of the total exports, Madbouly added during a press conference.

Egypt's oil exports

Meanwhile, the country's oil exports surged by 84.28% to $12.9 billion in 2021, compared to $7 billion in the earlier year, the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El-Molla, told Reuters.

El-Molla said that Egypt's natural and liquified gas exports hiked by 550% to $3.9 billion last year from $600 million in 2020.

As for petroleum and petrochemical products, the country recorded a 42.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in exports to $5.7 billion in 2021 from $4 billion.

Food Industry Exports

The Egyptian food industry exports increased by 19% to $4.1 billion in 2021 from $3.45 billion in 2020.

In June 2021, Egypt recorded the highest value of the food industry exports during 2021 with a total value of $393 million.

