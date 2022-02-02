CAIRO- Egypt's current account deficit widened to $4 billion in the July-Sept 2021 quarter from $2.8 billion a year earlier, fuelled by a 26.1% increase in the non-oil trade deficit, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Non-oil imports rose to $16.9 billion in the quarter, mainly because of increased imports of pharmaceutical goods, including vaccines, as well as soya beans, propylene polymers, cast iron and wheat, the central bank said in a statement.

Tourism receipts surged to $2.84 billion from $801 million in July-September 2020. That represented a continued recovery from the impact of COVID-19 travel restrictions that saw revenue rise to $1.75 billion in April-June 2021.

The main takeaway was with tourism, said Allen Sandeep of Naeem Research. "Tourism receipts jumped ... back to pre-pandemic levels" in the quarter.

Remittance payments from Egyptians working abroad edged up to $8.15 billion in July-September from $8.028 billion a year prior. Suez Canal revenue rose to $1.69 from $1.38 billion.

Net foreign direct investment climbed to $1.66 billion from $1.61 billion in July-September 2020, while portfolio investment dropped to $3.6 billion from $6.7 billion a year earlier.

