ArabFinance: The current cooperation development portfolio between Egypt and the World Bank Group covers 15 projects at a total value of $5.5 billion, Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat said in an official statement.

These projects are being developed in the sectors of education, healthcare, transport, social solidarity, oil, housing, drainage, local development, and environment, Al-Mashat highlighted.

In 2021, Egypt signed a development financing agreement worth $1.4 billion to support the comprehensive health insurance law, fund development policies, upgrade railways, pollution management, as well as to combat climate changes in Greater Cairo.

Meanwhile, the current portfolio of cooperation between Egypt and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, stands at $1.4 billion, the minister noted.

Moreover, the minister added that the international cooperation ministry’s current development cooperation portfolio includes 372 projects across different sectors at a total value of $26.5 billion.

It is worth noting that the World Bank expected in a recent report that Egypt’s economic growth would accelerate to 5.5% in fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022 from 3.3% in FY 2020/2021 on the back of global recovery.