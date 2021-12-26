Egypt's cement exports hiked 180% Year on Year (YoY) during the January-October period of 2021, according to a recent report by the Export Council for Building Materials, Refractories and Metal Industries.

Cement exports recorded $397 million during the first 10 months of 2021, compared to $142 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

According to the report, Egypt exported cement to 79 countries, including 25 new destinations whom Egypt did not export cement to during the same period last year.

The list included Cameroon, Togo, Spain, Guinea, Mauritania, Liberia, Gabon, Tanzania, Chad, and Venezuela.

Around five countries acquired 60% of Egypt's cement exports with the Ivory Coast on the top, followed by Libya, Ghana, Sudan, and Kenya.