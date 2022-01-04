Egypt - Passenger car sales went down 3.9% Year on Year (YoY) in November 2021, recent divs by the Automotive Information Council (AMIC) showed.

Total sales recorded 19,700 units in November 2021, compared to 20,500 cars in November 2020.

The drop in sales was attributed to the he global shortage in semiconductor chips has begun to more significantly impact car sales.

According to the report, over 3,000 buses were sold during the month, up 45.4% YoY and up 24.6% from October.

Truck sales also rose 11.5% YoY to 3,900, though sales were down slightly from October. The strong performance in bus and truck sales led total vehicle sales to rise 2.1% YoY to 26,700 units in November.

