ArabFinance : Egypt’s annual consumer price inflation recorded 6.2% in November 2021, compared to 6.3% in November 2020, recent divs by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS)showed.

On a monthly basis, the country’s annual consumer price inflation declined when compared to 7.3% in October 2021.

Inflation recorded 118 points in November 2021, maintaining the same levels of prices in October 2021.

Annual urban consumer price inflation fell to 5.6% in November, on an annual basis, from 6.3% in October.

The authority attributed the stability in inflation to the increase in the prices of the prices of the oils and fats group increased by 13.7%, the group of cereals and bread by 3.2%, the group of dairy, cheese and eggs by 1.0%, the group of ready-made clothes by 2.7%, the group of hospital services by 1.5%, and the group of hospital services by 1.5%.

Additionally, the outpatient services group hiked by 0.8%, medical products, devices and equipment group by 0.4%, and ready meals group by 0.8%.

The statement indicated that this despite the decrease in the prices of the vegetables group by 11%, the fruits group by 5.1%, and the meat and pourtly group by 3.4%.

