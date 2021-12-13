PHOTO
On a monthly basis, the country’s annual consumer price inflation declined when compared to 7.3% in October 2021.
Inflation recorded 118 points in November 2021, maintaining the same levels of prices in October 2021.
Annual urban consumer price inflation fell to 5.6% in November, on an annual basis, from 6.3% in October.
The authority attributed the stability in inflation to the increase in the prices of the prices of the oils and fats group increased by 13.7%, the group of cereals and bread by 3.2%, the group of dairy, cheese and eggs by 1.0%, the group of ready-made clothes by 2.7%, the group of hospital services by 1.5%, and the group of hospital services by 1.5%.
Additionally, the outpatient services group hiked by 0.8%, medical products, devices and equipment group by 0.4%, and ready meals group by 0.8%.
The statement indicated that this despite the decrease in the prices of the vegetables group by 11%, the fruits group by 5.1%, and the meat and pourtly group by 3.4%.
