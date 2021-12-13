ArabFinance: Egypt’s annual consumer price inflation recorded 6.2% in November 2021, compared to 6.3% in November 2020, recent divs by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS)showed.

On a monthly basis, the country’s annual consumer price inflation declined when compared to 7.3% in October 2021.

Inflation recorded 118 points in November 2021, maintaining the same levels of prices in October 2021.

Annual urban consumer price inflation fell to 5.6% in November, on an annual basis, from 6.3% in October.

The authority attributed the stability in inflation to the increase in the prices of the prices of the oils and fats group increased by 13.7%, the group of cereals and bread by 3.2%, the group of dairy, cheese and eggs by 1.0%, the group of ready-made clothes by 2.7%, the group of hospital services by 1.5%, and the group of hospital services by 1.5%.

Additionally, the outpatient services group hiked by 0.8%, medical products, devices and equipment group by 0.4%, and ready meals group by 0.8%.

The statement indicated that this despite the decrease in the prices of the vegetables group by 11%, the fruits group by 5.1%, and the meat and pourtly group by 3.4%.

Copyright © 2021 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.