The Egyptian tourism sector is hopeful that this year will see significant growth in international and domestic tourism, according to Ahmed Youssef, Assistant Minister of Tourism and Antiquities for Tourism Promotion Affairs.

He told Daily News Egypt that he expects the world to recover quickly during 2022, especially with the significant increase in the vaccine rollout internationally, the decline in severity of coronavirus and its variants, and the emergence of various treatments for the symptoms of the disease.

In regard of the Ministrys plan for tourism promotion in 2022, Youssef said it is based on showing Egypt as a rich, lively, and exciting tourist destination, a lively heart beating country, building on the positive feedback on the Ministrys recent events, such as the Pharaohs Golden Parade and the reopening of the Luxor Sphinx Avenue, as well as sports, the unique cultural, and artistic events across Egypt.

Youssef highlighted the importance of Egypts hosting global events, topped by the World Youth Forum and the 27th Conference of Parties on climate change (COP27), describing them as vital promotion for the conference tourism in the country. Holding such global events in Egypt also reflects the countrys stability and great development in terms of infrastructure, which consequently increases tourist inflow.

Regarding the date of the long-anticipated inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum and its promotional campaign, he revealed they depend on the global epidemiological situation and the improvement of health conditions generally to ensure the largest possible tourist turnout.

We work on maximising the value of the unique archaeological, tourist, cultural, or sport events in Egypt to promote internal and external tourism, Youssef concluded.

2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).