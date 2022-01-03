Egypt - Sales of citrus fruits, beets, and potatoes helped deliver a record year for Egyptian agricutural exports in 2021, exceeding 5.6 million tons for the first time.

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Sayed El-Quseir noted that the figure was not even achieved in the pre-pandemic period.

The total agricultural exports in 2021 increased by 486,760 tons from 5.1 million tons in the year 2020, a report showed.

This comes as a result of Egypt’s efforts to support exports by opening new markets, equipping laboratories with the latest equipment, and developing the agricultural quarantine system to match international quality standards, El-Quseir said.

The total agricultural exports of citrus fruits topped the list with around 1.8 million tons, followed by fodder beets with 650,340 tons, Ahmed Al-Attar, the head of the central department of agricultural quarantine, said.

The next highest exports were potatoes, with 614,424 tons exported. Onions ranked fourth with a total of 276,141 tons, and grapes came in fifth place with a total of 143,450 tons.

