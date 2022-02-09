PHOTO
As the first of its kind in the country, the factory will offer new opportunities, reduce the importation of plastic materials, go towards saving energy and strengthen Egypt's leadership in the field of plastic alternatives industries, the companies said.
This comes as the government seeks to achieve comprehensive sustainable development, the Egyptian prime minister said.
Egypt supports innovative solutions provided by the private sector, to contribute to efforts to address challenges related to climate change, Mostafa Madbouly added, stressing the government’s readiness to provide all possible incentives to environmentally friendly projects.
