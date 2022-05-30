The trade exchange between Egypt and the UAE recorded around $3.623 Billion in 2021, Egyptian Ministry of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea stated on May 28th.

Gamea has called Emirati companies to visit the industrial zones in Egypt and to boost their investments in the Egyptian market.

The ministry is keen on strengthening ties with Emirati firms by communications through the Egyptian Commercial Office in Dubai, in order to help investors overcome any obstacles facing them in Egypt, she said.

The Egyptian industrial sector is currently witnessing a remarkable development due to the success of the government’s economic reform program, contributing to achieving the highest growth rate of Egypt’s commodities exports by 27%, Gamea added.

These comments were made by the minister on the sidelines of a meeting in Abu Dhabi between the Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and 30 heads of leading UAE-based companies.

During the meeting, the Secretary-General of the UAE International Investors Council (UAEIIC) Jamal Saif Al Jarwan said that the UAE seeks to boost its investments in Egypt to $35 billion over the coming five years from $20 billion now.