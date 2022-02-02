ArabFinance: Egypt plans to issue $500 million in Samurai bonds during fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, deputy finance minister Ahmed Kojak said in an interview with CNBC Arabia.

Ministry of Finance is considering the issuance of new debt instruments in the local market, such as zero-coupon bonds with a maturity of five to 10 years due to demand, Kojak pointed out.

On the other hand, he expected the executive regulations of the Sukuk law to be issued in February.

Regarding the ongoing negotiations with Euroclear, Kojak said that the talks are over considering technical alternatives to the tax payment, whether by the final investor or by each investor during the period of the bonds ownership.