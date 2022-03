CAIRO- The price of subsidised sugar in Egypt will increase to 10.5 Egyptian pounds ($0.6671) per kilogram from Jan. 1, up from 8.50 pounds currently, Supply Minister Ali Moselhy said on Wednesday.

The supply ministry last week said that Egypt has sufficient sugar reserves to cover 3.5 months of consumption. ($1 = 15.7400 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by David Goodman )