Egypt will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a foreign consultancy to prepare a 12-month strategy to determine accessibility and opportunities in Egypt for green hydrogen production, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker announced.

Previously, President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi has urged the necessity of formulating a national strategy for the production of green hydrogen in light of the growing international interest in this promising source of energy and as part of the country's ambitious national plans to transition to renewable sources of energy.

Shaker said that such a strategy would localize hydrogen production and supplementary industries as well as determine local demand, hydrogen prices, and the strategy’s cost.

A search for investment opportunities to localise green hydrogen production with a limited capacity ranging from 100 to 200 megawatts would then follow, he said.

Several MoUs have been signed between the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC), the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) and five international companies for pilot projects in hydrogen production, the minister added.

The companies have already started conducting feasibility studies for the projects and the ministry will be providing the necessary land.

In August 2021, the EEHC and the German energy giant Siemens Energy signed an MoU on the development of the green hydrogen industry.

In January 2021, the electricity ministry also signed an agreement with a German company to commence studies on establishing a pilot project for producing green hydrogen in Egypt.

It is worth noting that Egypt aims to produce 20 percent of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2022 and 42% by 2035.