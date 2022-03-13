Egypt’s Chemical and Fertilisers Export Council, in cooperation with the Egyptian Commercial Service office in Berlin, Germany, organised a set of bilateral meetings with officials from the German company Merck Group on 17 March to discuss the latter’s desire to import pharmaceutical raw materials from Egyptian companies.

Chairperson of the Chemical and Fertilisers Export Council, Khaled Abu Al-Makarem, said that a list of companies producing items that the German company would like to import from Egypt is now being prepared for the upcoming meeting between the two sides.

Abu Al-Makarem added that the council made it clear in its correspondence to the Egyptian Commercial Service in Berlin, Germany that it is fully prepared to receive the company after identifying companies it wants to work with and preparing field visits to visit the agreed factories.

According to the Berlin office, there are many ways of cooperating to find an export opportunity for the sectors affiliated to the Chemical and Fertiliser Export Council, which are represented in a number of mechanisms such as trade missions to the German market and buyers’ missions to the Egyptian market.

This is in addition to specialised international exhibitions where the council sent a presentation about itself and the sectors it is affiliated with as well as a statement of the items affiliated to the council and the customs process. This is in order to identify targeted sectors for entry to the German market as well as the appropriate mechanism for this.

Abu Al-Makarem disclosed that the council has requested the commercial office at Berlin to provide a list of the companies importing products affiliated with the council.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

