ArabFinance: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) updated its Global Debt database, which includes its forecasts on global debt by end of 2021, over its October estimations, Head of Fiscal Affairs Department at the IMF Vitor Gasper told Ahram Online.

For Egypt, the IMFs updated database showed that Egypts gross public debt to GDP ratio stood at 91.4 percent in 2021, which is the same level the IMF announced in October.

Gasper the surge in the global debt in 2020 reflected increases in both public and non-financial private debt. In both cases, it was driven by the global health crisis.

The rise in public debt was primarily caused by fiscal measures to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, including spending and revenue measures and also a fall in tax revenues due to the large economic contraction.

Additionally, large fiscal deficits played a major role on debt increases in advanced economies and emerging markets, contributing on average with 9.5% and 7.85% points of GDP, respectively.

Based on the latest projections in the IMFs Fiscal Monitor of October 2021, public debt as share of GDP is expected to have stabilized already in 2021.

Nevertheless, public debt is expected to remain persistently higher than the levels projected before the pandemic.

For instance, in advanced economies it is projected to be almost 20 percentage points higher than pre-pandemic through 2026. Higher debt stocks will be associated with higher gross financing, Gasper said.

He added that public debt burdens in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, which were already high for many countries before the onset of the pandemic, increased further as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. In particular, the generalized widening of fiscal deficits and the contraction of economic output led to an average increase of more than seven percentage points in the public debt-to-GDP ratio in MENA countries between 2019 and 2020.

This ratio is projected to decline on average by about five percentage points between 2020 and 2021 as economic activity continues its recovery and fiscal balances gradually improve, reflecting a cyclical recovery in revenues and the expiration of pandemic-related measures.

As regards Egypt, the COVID-19 crisis has disrupted the declining trend of Egypts debt-to-GDP ratio since 2016/2017, but public debt is projected to return to a downward trajectory in FY 2021/2022 as growth rebounds.

A sustained reduction in public debt will require renewed reform momentum to support continued strong growth; a comprehensive structural reform agenda is essential to help foster private sector development and unleash Egypts considerable growth potential, Gasper commented.

Egypts high interest bill and large rollover needs compound the general complexities and uncertainties referred to before. A return to the pre-crisis primary surplus of two percent is expected in FY22/23, which together with stronger growth is expected to anchor a sustained decline in public debt over the medium term, Gasper explained.

He noted that continued progress in shifting toward longer-term debt issuance will also help reduce gross financing needs and vulnerability to shifts in financing conditions by lowering rollover risks.

He also expressed that the implementation of the medium-term debt strategy is essential to manage the situation resulting from Egypts high debt and large gross financing needs, including through efforts to lengthen maturities, broaden the investor base, deepen secondary markets, and facilitate more reliance on long term bond issuance.

Improving revenue mobilization as the authorities have embarked on, including through strengthening customs and tax revenue administration, will also help create fiscal space for high-priority spending to support sustainable and inclusive growth while keeping debt on a downward trajectory.