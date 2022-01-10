ArabFinance: Egypt targets a 5.7% gross domestic product (GDP) growth in fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, which runs from July 1st, to record six percent in FY 2024/2025, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait announced.

Maait said that this target would surpass the country's pre-pandemic growth level of 5.6% in FY 2019/2020.

The government wants to increase the budgets initial surplus to reach two percent, up from 1.5% targeted in FY 2021/2022, and to bring down the overall budget deficit to 6.1% in FY 2022/2023, with an objective of decreasing this rate to reach 5.1% in FY2024/2025.

Maait further noted that government targets decreasing the gross debt to GDP ratio to below 90% in FY 2022/2023, and down to 82.5% by the end of FY 2024/2025 as well as lowering the debt service to less than 30% of the total budget expenditure in FY 2022/2023.

Owing to the coronavirus breakout, Egypts gross debt jumped to exceed 91% of the GDP in FY 2021/2022, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The targeted debt service in FY 2021/2022 is 31.5% of the aggregate budget expenditure, Maait pointed out.

Additionally, debt maturity is expected to extend for close to five years, on the medium term, up from the current 3.4 years, by increasing the public bond issuance, particularly the medium- and long-term ones, and issuing new bond products, including Islamic sukuk and green and sustainability bonds.

This issuance would expand the investors base and attract extra liquidity to Egypts governmental equity market, which is expected to contribute to reducing the countrys debt cost, Maait explained.

The minister reiterated that the FY 2022/2023 budget will be up for community dialogue, for the first time ever, starting in January, before submitting the budgets final draft to the House of Representatives.

The dialogue will include eight sessions with the representatives of the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, Federation of Egyptian Industries, Egyptian Businessmen Association, Egyptian Junior Business Association, Senate, and House of Representatives, in addition to governors, business councils, persons with special needs, and young people.

In general, Egypts FY 2022/23 budget plan targets moving ahead in boosting the countrys economic activity amid the COVID-19 crisis by implementing a wide range of structural reforms across all fields as well as drawing on the private sector to drive Egypts economic development, said the minister.

FY 2022/2023 budget plan also centers on creating an attractive environment for the investors, backing small and medium-sized projects (SMEs), boosting medium industries as well as expanding in the use of clean and sustainable energy resources.