ArabFinance: Trade exchange between Egypt and South Korea surged 46.9% during the first 10 months of 2021, recording $1.89 billion, Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea revealed.

Gamea added that Egyptian exports for the Korean market achieved during this period an increase of 62.3%, reaching $531.5 million, compared to $327.5 million in the same period of 2020.

The most important items of trade exchange between the two countries include petroleum products, cement, marble, granite, aluminum, pharmaceutical products, home furnishings and ready-made clothes, in addition to cars, machinery, equipment, metro wagons and medical devices.

Gamea noted that South Korea is one of Egypts most important trade partners in the east and southeast Asia region, and is an important destination for transferring advanced industrial expertise and technologies to the Egyptian industry.

For his part, Korean Minister for Trade Yeo Han-koo said that the Korean government is keen to enhance cooperation with its Egyptian counterpart in fields of trade, investment, industry, energy and health, especially with regard to confronting the pandemic.

The Korean Minister for Trade called for the Egyptian government to support the Korean request submitted to Bureau International des Expositions to host Expo 2030 in Busan from May to October 2030.