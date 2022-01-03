Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar has met with Ambassador of South Korea in Cairo Hong Jin-Wook to discuss means of cooperating between Egypt and South Korea in the scientific, educational, research, and technological fields.

The minister affirmed Egypts keenness to strengthen cooperation with South Korea, especially after the establishment of the Egyptian Korean College for Industrial and Energy Technology at Beni Suef University.

He stressed the importance of benefiting from Korean experience in technological fields and exchanging experiences in the fields of technical education, vocational training, and preparing students for the labour market.

Abdel Ghaffar also stressed the importance of cooperation between the Korean side and the Ministrys Electronics Research Institute.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed mechanisms of cooperation between Egypt and South Korea to benefit from Korean experience and assist new technological universities, which will start operating next September.

The minister stressed that these universities should include new programmes to fulfil the needs of the labour market.

The two sides also discussed the possibility of launching an agreement between the two countries to encourage joint research in the fields of education, space, and information technology.

Moreover, the South Korean ambassador stressed his countrys keenness to push and encourage bilateral cooperation with Egypt, especially within the educational and technological fields.

Jin-Wook also suggested cooperating with the Egyptian Space Agency in the field of space science and technology, hailing the capabilities of the space agency.

2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).