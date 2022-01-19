ArabFinance: The volume of trade exchange between Egypt and South Korea grew to $2.1 billion during the January-November period of 2021, South Korean Ambassador to Egypt Hong-Jin-Wook said.

Wook added that the trade exchange between both countries recorded $1.8 billion in 2019 and $1.5 billion in 2020 on the back of the pandemic crisis.

He also said that Korean exports to Egypt increased, as did the opposite, considering this an indication of the depth of relations.

The ambassador said that Egypt has a strategic location that combines Europe, Africa, and Asia. Moreover, the Suez Canal, which is the most important characteristic of Egypt in the region, makes the country a logistical global hub.

Samsung and LG have factories in Egypt that produce products that have a Made in Egypt label, which shows the interconnectedness of the two peoples, Wook said.

He noted that 90% of Egypts exports in the field of electronics are produced by South Korean electronics companies working in Egypt.

It is worth noting that South Korea will provide a $1 billion soft loan to Egypt to finance various projects..

The announcement comes ahead of South Korean President Moon Jae-ins visit to Egypt this week.