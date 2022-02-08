PHOTO
ArabFinance: The Egyptian Ministry of Planning and Economic Development on Monday announced that the government is planning to sign a funding program for 2022 with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) in February.
The funding program aims at supporting the micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Egypt, the ministry added in a statement.
This came on the sidelines of the visit of finance minister Hala El-Said to the headquarter of ITFC in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
