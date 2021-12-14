PHOTO
Cairo – Mubasher: The Egyptian Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade and the Russian Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Sergey Levin, are discussing the establishment of a logistic free zone to store wheat in Egypt.
The Egyptian Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade, Ali Al Moselhi, said that 1 million tonnes of wheat will be annually stored as part of the project's first phase.
Meanwhile, the Egyptian Ministry of Supply and the Russian delegation have considered forming a joint grains trading company to achieve food security for Egypt and some neighboring Arab and African countries.
Egypt and Russia also discussed creating a partnership to establish edible oil storage tanks.
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2021 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).