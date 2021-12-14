Cairo – Mubasher: The Egyptian Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade and the Russian Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Sergey Levin, are discussing the establishment of a logistic free zone to store wheat in Egypt.

The Egyptian Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade, Ali Al Moselhi, said that 1 million tonnes of wheat will be annually stored as part of the project's first phase.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Ministry of Supply and the Russian delegation have considered forming a joint grains trading company to achieve food security for Egypt and some neighboring Arab and African countries.

Egypt and Russia also discussed creating a partnership to establish edible oil storage tanks.