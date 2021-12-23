The value of Egypt’s medical and pharmaceutical exports industries has increased by 27.5 percent from Jan. to Nov. 2021, compared to the same period last year.

The total value of exports has reached $602 million, compared to $472 million during the same period in 2020, the Middle East News Agency reported.

The sector’s exports saw a 3.2 percent year-on-year hike during Nov. 2021, recording $65 million, up from $63 million, the agency reported citing a report by the Export Council of Medical Industries.

Egypt’s medicine exports also increased to $248 million in the first eleven months of 2021, up 31.2 percent from $189 million in the same period of the earlier year.