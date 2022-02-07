ArabFinance: Ministry of International Cooperation has entered a number of development finance agreements in 2021 to bolster the governments efforts in executing the comprehensive health insurance law, the ministry announced in an official statement, citing the ministrys annual report.

The ministry has signed an agreement with the World Bank to obtain financing worth $400 million to support the law, the report showed.

Moreover, the ministry has agreed upon receiving another financing worth $182 million from the French Development Agency (AFD) to support the states budget in funding the health insurance law.

These financings reinforce the comprehensive health insurance law, which the government adopts to develop healthcare services and offer insurance coverage for all Egyptian citizens.

The healthcare sector in Egypt has also received grants worth $20 million from the US and the European Union (EU).

Egypt is working on the implantation of the comprehensive health insurance law to serve all the citizens by 2030.

The governments development partners, including the World Bank, the AFD, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and the World Health Organization (WHO), previously approved financings worth $1 billion for the comprehensive health insurance law, including the two aforementioned agreements.