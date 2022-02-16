ArabFinance: Egypt’s economic growth rate jumped to 7.7% in the fourth quarter (Q4) of the fiscal year (FY) 2020/2021, from 1.7% in Q4 FY 2019/2020, according to report issued by the Cabinet.

Many economic activities recorded positive rates during the last quarter of FY 2020/2021, including restaurants, hotels, construction, and natural gas and electricity, the report showed.

Moreover, government investments registered EGP 568.4 billion during the last three years, pumped into many projects.

From July 2018 to June 2020, the government pumped EGP 680 billion to execute more than 4,000 development projects, according to the report.

The government data also referred to its efforts to reduce budget deficit to 7.4% in FY 2020/2021, compared to 7.95% in the year before.

Financial reforms led to the generation of around EGP 110.7 billion in customs revenue, along with EGP 106.5 billion collected in value added taxes (VAT) and EGP 13.1 billion collected in property taxes in three years.