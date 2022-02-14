Fatih Birol also used his address to delegates to praise Egypt’s achievement over the past years in the field of energy, starting from benefiting from gas assets and switching to the electricity market, which enabled it to achieve a surplus after a deficit.

“In light of these developments in Egypt, and at the request of the Egyptian government, I look forward to Egypt joining the International Energy Agency as an associate member,” Fatih Birol said.

“We are interested in deepening cooperation and ready to provide any support in the coming years,” he added.

With African citizens responsible for at least 2 percent of global emissions, he noted that climate change is one of the defining challenges in our world today, stressing his full support for Egypt’s hosting of the COP27 World Climate Summit next November.

The Egyptian Petroleum Show is an oil and gas exhibition and conference held in Cairo from Feb. 14-16.

The International Energy Agency was founded in 1974 by industrialized nations to ensure the security of oil supplies.