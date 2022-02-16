PHOTO
Hani Sonbol added that the funding will be divided between $800 million for petroleum commodities and $700 million for supply commodities.
The IITFC was established in 2008 as part of the Islamic Development Bank Group.
In support of Egypt's efforts to double its exports, the corporation provided it with $2.7 billion in financing during 2021.
