ArabFinance: The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum is currently implementing a number of petrochemical projects at a total value of $8 billion, according to the Ministry of Petroleums annual achievements report for 2021.

The ministry has finalized six projects for developing oil and gas fields this year with around $4.2 billion in investment, the report highlighted.

Egypts total petroleum production increased by 8.4% year-on-year (YoY) in 2021 due to a 17.2% higher gas production as compared to 2020, the report said.

Moreover, Egypt has been the top liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter in the Arab World during the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, the report remarked.

The petroleum ministry has also operated five lines extending over 185 kilometers to support the national gas grid at total cost of EGP 3 billion during 2021.

The report also mentioned that around 66,000 cars have been turned to be gas-powered in 2021, which is 71% higher than in 2020, bringing the total number of converted vehicles to 405, 000.

On the other hand, Egypt has succeeded in paying around 87% of its arrears to foreign oil companies in 2021, the report noted.

Accordingly, the countrys overdue debts to foreign oil companies fell to $845 million at the end of June 2021, the report added.