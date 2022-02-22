It recently held discussions with the Spanish train company Talgo about establishing an integrated factory for the company in the country.

Egyptian president Abdelfattah El Sisi expressed an opportunity to establish a manufacturing partnership with Talgo to localize the rail industry in Egypt, an official spokesman for the country’s presidency stated.

Talgo chairman Carlos Oriol has confirmed his interest in expanding their existing projects with Egypt, especially in light of the investment opportunities provided by the public transport sector in the country.

The head of the Spanish train company also praised Egypt’s progress in economic reform, which was reflected in an improved investment environment and the ongoing national projects.