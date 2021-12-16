Tarek El Molla, Egypts Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, has received Kentaro Hosomi, President of Japanese Mitsubishi for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and his accompanying delegation in Cairo. They discussed ways of cooperation in the field of clean energy and reducing carbon emissions.

During the meeting, El-Molla stressed that the petroleum sector is currently working to identify the best opportunities available to implement projects to store carbon and produce blue hydrogen. Several initiatives to be presented at the COP27 World Climate Summit are being studied. The summit will be hosted by Sharm El-Sheikh next year, according to the statement.

The Minister of Petroleum added that Egypt is currently working to develop a national strategy for hydrogen production in partnership with all relevant ministries, pointing out that the petroleum sector, in turn, is discussing with international companies joint cooperation to implement clean energy projects, including Mitsubishi, which possesses advanced technologies and solutions in these areas.

For his part, Hosomi reviewed the projects that have been completed and those currently implemented in the fields of clean energy, emissions reduction, hydrogen production, and carbon capture and storage in a number of countries around the world, including the United States, England, Germany, Italy, Australia and others.

He explained that Egypt has promising opportunities to implement these projects to become a large market in this field in the region, pointing out Mitsubishis desire to participate in the World Climate Summit that Egypt will host next year in light of the global trend to reduce carbon emissions that harm the environment, praising the efforts of the Egyptian state in these areas. .

The talks were attended by Magdy Galal, head of the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), Osama Mobarez, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Petroleum for the Technical Office, and Samir El-Qaraish, Vice President of EGAS, supervising green energy activities.

